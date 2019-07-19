**PLEASE NOTE: THE WINERY AND ENTIRE PROPERTY WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE ENTIRE DAY ON FRIDAY, JULY 19TH, 2019 FOR A PRIVATE EVENT* * There will be NO farmer’s market or Friday nights hours also.

WELCOME TO BERNARDO WINERY!

The Bernardo Winery, established in 1889 and family owned and operated since 1927 by the Rizzo family, is the oldest family owned and operated winery in Southern California.Since 1927 the Rizzo family has been growing and producing wine in the same Italian tradition for three generations, specializing in regional varietals such as Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Syrah, Syrah, Albarino, Merlot and Zinfandel.

Come, escape for the day and feel like you’ve been transported to an Old World Village! Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the vineyards, olive trees, gardens, original buildings and wine-making equipment. Experience the hospitality of the Bernardo Winery tasting room, The Kitchen Restaurant, Manzanita Coffee house, Village Shops and Galleries.

Conveniently located in North County San Diego in Rancho Bernardo, The Bernardo Winery is an oasis just 30 minutes from downtown San Diego.

A FEW FAQ’S FOR FIRST TIME VISITORS:

Yes we make our wines here onsite. Since our acreage has decreased over the years, you will only see four vineyards located on the winery grounds. Staying with tradition, we harvest our grapes from vineyards across San Diego county and produce and bottle our wines here on the winery grounds. Our old barrel room (over 125 years old) and antique equipment are located in the center of the winery for visitors to see the old ways of California wine-making. Though closed to the public (except for private events) our modern cellar, wine-making facilities and crush pad are located just to the north of the old cellar.

Besides wine tasting, there’s an assortment of food and non-alcoholic beverages available onsite at The Kitchen Restaurant and Manzanita Coffee House. No outside food and beverages are permitted on winery grounds.

All ages are welcome at the winery. We are a family owned business and our children have grown up here. We ask that you please keep a close eye on them while enjoying the winery and grounds.

No pets are permitted on the winery grounds. As much as we love our furry friends, we do not allow dogs or other pets on the winery grounds. Service animals are always welcome. Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA.

All professional portrait, wedding or formal photographers must call ahead to reserve a time and check in at the winery office. Please see the page regarding photography for more information.

We have four onsite parking lots, please check for parking in our lots before you park on the street as there are usually spaces available.

Yes, your GPS is correct, we are located behind a 55+ community in Rancho Bernardo. We’ve been here since 1889, long before suburbia and well worth discovering! You’ll pass golf courses and planned communities and then you’ll be transported back in time to our 128 year old winery.

